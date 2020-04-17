In response to Voce Capital's demand to immediately take action, OnDeck (NYSE:ONDK) responds that it intends to propose to de-stagger its board at its 2021 annual meeting.

OnDeck said that revising its proxy now, almost a month after its definitive proxy was filed a few week before the shareholder meeting, would result in additional costs and would redirect the time and resources of critical staff.

In addition, the company said it plans to participate and support government stimulus programs for small business, specifically the Paycheck Protection Program, through partnerships with SBA bank lenders as well as direct lending if approved by the SBA.

Earlier today, Voce, which controls more than 1.3M ONDK shares, urged shareholders to vote against the three ONDK directors up for re-election this year, citing the company's "lack of strategic focus, runaway costs, and weak corporate governance."