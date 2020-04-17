Stocks score first back-to-back weekly gains since February

Stocks surged into the close and finished higher for the second straight week, as investors enthusiastically greeted plans for some states to begin the process of reopening their economies, even as other states extended school closures.

Dow +3% , S&P 500 +2.7% , Nasdaq +1.4% .

The Dow enjoyed an extra boost from Boeing ( +14.7% ), which said it would resume aircraft production in the Seattle area as early as Monday.

New York's Gov. Cuomo mentioned anecdotal evidence of hydroxychloroquine producing some positive results in treating the coronavirus, which added further optimism alongside reports of success from a drug created by Gilead Sciences ( +9.7% ).

Today's move propelled the S&P 500 to its first back-to-back weekly gains since early February, climbing 3% for the week while the Dow gained 2.2% and the Nasdaq jumped 6.1%.

Also, all three major market averages are now all up more than 25% from their late-March lows.

All 11 S&P sector groups closed higher in today's trade, with energy ( +10.6% ) the big winner and financials ( +5.6% ) also rebounding sharply.

The information technology sector ( +1.4% ) lagged amid relative weakness in Apple ( -1.3% ), which was downgraded to Sell at Goldman Sachs on a view that iPhone sales will take more time to recover than expected.

U.S. Treasury prices edged slightly lower, sending the two-year yield a basis point higher to 0.20% and the 10-year yield up 4 bps to 0.65%.