Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) made it nine straight days in a row with a gain after edging 1.1% higher today to $753.89.

Positive notes from Goldman Sachs (initiated at Buy) and Credit Suisse (upgraded to Neutral from Underperform) on Tesla helped sentiment on the EV automaker earlier in the week, while most of the auto sector was higher today on hopes for a measured and gradual return to normalcy in the U.S.

There's also the question of how many shorts were forced out of their positions with Tesla jumping over 75% in six weeks and if buzz over the Model Y and Cybertruck is bringing in new buyers.

Tesla is due to report earnings on April 29.