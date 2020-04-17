Under the amended plan, Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) will reinvest all dividends or distributions declared on common stock in the form of stock for shareholders who haven't elected to receive their dividends in cash.

The company will provide newly issued shares at a 5% discount from the market value of the common stock on the valuation date for the dividend or distribution.

The change takes effect on May 21, 2020 and applies to the dividend declared on Feb. 10, 2020 with a record date of April 30, 2020 and a payment date of May 21, 2020 and all subsequent dividends and distributions.