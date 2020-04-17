Fitch Ratings affirms the credit ratings of several business developments companies and changes their rating outlook to negative from stable.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) long-term issuer default rating, secured debt rating, and unsecured debt ratings affirmed at BBB- (the lowest investment-grade level).

Ares Capital (NYSE:ARES) long-term IDR, secured debt rating, and unsecured debt ratings affirmed at BBB.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) long-term IDR, senior secured debt ratings and senior unsecured debt ratings affirmed at BBB-.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) long-term IDR, senior secured debt ratings and senior unsecured debt rating affirmed at BBB-.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) long-term IDR, secured debt rating, and unsecured debt ratings affirmed at BBB-.

"Rating constraints for the BDC sector more broadly include the market impact on leverage, given the need to fair-value the portfolio each quarter, dependence on access to the capital markets to fund portfolio growth and a limited ability to retain capital due to dividend distribution requirements," Fitch said.