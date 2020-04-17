Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) says it will idle its Martinez refining complex in California starting April 27 in response to collapsing demand for gasoline and jet fuel as local governments restrict travel to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The 166K bbl/day refinery is the largest U.S. facility so far to confirm halting operations in the wake of the pandemic.

Marathon says it will keep staff and resume operations based on market demand.

Earlier this week, the company idled its smaller 26K bbl/day Gallup refinery in New Mexico due to similar demand concerns.

U.S. refiners have reduced crude processing to ~80% of the five-year average for early April, according to the Energy Information Administration, but California refineries by last week already had cut crude processing to less than 70% of the five-year average and just 64% of state capacity, the California Energy Commission says.