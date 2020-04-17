LiveXLive +7.5% after drawing $2M in paycheck loans
Apr. 17, 2020 5:52 PM ETLiveOne, Inc. (LVO)LVOBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor3 Comments
- LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) is up 7.5% in light postmarket volume after it says in a filing that it drew $2M in a loan from the government's Paycheck Protection Program.
- The coronavirus-relief loan matures April 13, 2022, bearing interest at 1%/year (though the loans are forgivable by the Small Business Administration under conditions).
- The company also notes it entered into an amended employment agreement with CFO Michael Zemetra to extend him through April 13, 2022, at an annual salary of $325,000.
- Shares rose 20% during the regular session today.