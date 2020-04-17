Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) suspends its monthly dividend to conserve available liquidity amid volatility resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

The company is in talks regarding potential modifications to its bank credit facility; CLNC says the borrowing base valuation is sufficient to support the outstanding borrowings under the bank credit facility.

The company has met all margin calls under financing arrangements on its CMBS securities, with the most recent call received and timely paid on March 26, 2020.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) has postponed any decision regarding a disposition of its management agreement with Colony Credit until market conditions improve.

CLNC has made no new investments YTD and is primarily focused on existing investments and commitments.