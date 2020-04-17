JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) has distributed $14B in loans from the government's $350B Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses, but it has about $26B worth of applications that could proceed if Congress allocates more funding for the program, CNBC reports.

“Chase has secured more funding for small businesses than anyone else in the industry,” spokeswoman Trish Wexler said in a statement. “We’re fully prepared to help many, many more once additional funding is approved."

The program ran out of funding yesterday morning about two weeks after it started.