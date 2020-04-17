General Motors (NYSE:GM) discloses it entered into a 364-day revolving credit agreement with JPMorgan, Citibank and other lenders to provide $1.95B in available borrowing capacity maturing in April 2021.

The facility is available to GM as well as some of its subsidiaries, but the company says it will allocate it for "exclusive use" by General Motors Financial Company.

The facility requires that GM maintain at least $4B in global liquidity and at least $2B in U.S. liquidity.