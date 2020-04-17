White House to give $19B in aid to farmers, ranchers: coronavirus briefing

The White House adds $3B of agricultural purchases to $16B of direct payments to farmers and ranchers in an aid package to help them offset the impact of the COVID-19 emergency.

The purchases of dairy, meat, and produce will be distributed to Americans in need, Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue said at the White House coronavirus task force briefing.

President Trump had already announced the $16B in aid at the April 10 briefing.

$14B more will be sent to the Department of Agriculture for farmers and ranchers in July, Trump said at today's briefing.

According to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, the U.S. has 692,169 confirmed COVID-19 cases resulting in 36,721 deaths.