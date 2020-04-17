Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) shareholders will get their first chance next month to render a verdict on the company's $38B acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum when they vote on issuing shares and warrants to Berkshire Hathaway for helping finance the deal.

Shareholders, who did not get to vote on the Anadarko deal last year, will vote at Oxy's May 29 annual meeting to authorize the warrants and to issue 400M more shares, some of which could be used to pay the 8% dividend on preferred shares Warren Buffett received for his support.

Occidental currently has 900M shares issued and outstanding, according to its new proxy filing.

Shareholders could voice disapproval of the Anadarko deal by rejecting the proposals, says Edward Jones analyst Jennifer Rowland, but Occidental needs the high number of authorized shares to pay the preferred dividend and some employee compensation, "as they need to preserve as much cash as possible."

Separately, Occidental discloses CEO Vicki Hollub received a 6.5% increase in base salary and grabbed a 106.5% bonus in 2019, with total compensation rising 13% to nearly $16M, even as the company's stock lost a third of its value.