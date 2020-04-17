Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) suffers a setback in the JEDI case, as a federal judge today granted the Pentagon's request to reconsider aspects of the huge cloud computing contract.

The judge's stay of Amazon's bid-protest case while the Department of Defense weighs changes to the project could last until mid-August or longer, WSJ reports.

Amazon had objected to the Pentagon's proposed reconsideration of the project, arguing it should be much broader and amounted to a mere "do-over" to help Microsoft preserve its win in the face of Amazon's protest.

Earlier this week, the Pentagon's inspector general issued a long-awaited report on the JEDI project that largely dismissed objections to the project from Amazon and other disappointed bidders.