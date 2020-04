Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSYY) is pushing back the reporting of its fiscal year results to at least the end of May.

The company had scheduled its report for May 14, but faced delays in completing accounting at some overseas units due to COVID-19 lockdowns, it says.

Meanwhile, the annual general meeting will be held in or after July. The record date for voting rights at that meeting is May 15.

And its year-end dividend plan hasn't changed from the plan announced March 20.