A district judge has ruled in favor of the government's argument that Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) not be allowed to reveal surveillance requested by the feds.

Twitter had sued the DOJ in 2014 over the issue, arguing its free-speech rights were being violated by not be allowed to reveal details. The government's argument - accepted by the judge - was that the granting of such request would be harmful to national security.

This legal battle has spanned two presidential administrations and four attorneys general.