Now a junk credit, Ford (NYSE:F) had hoped to raise $3B in a three-part debt issue yesterday. The deal instead drew a whopping order book of $41B, with the company ending up raising $8B across maturities ranging from 3 years to 10 years.

The 10-year paper is priced to yield roughly 9.625%, according to sources. That's certainly a big number, but more than 100 basis points less than expected.

The 5-year paper is reportedly priced to yield about 9% - again, better-than-hoped, but it was just four months ago when Ford raised 5-year money at just 3.5%.

The buyers, for now, are happy. According to Bloomberg, the paper was ripping higher in early trade.