Bank of America says Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) might just be beginning to get started in a post-earnings look at the consumer products giant.

"While PG is executing well near-term on pushing strained manufacturing and distribution for in-demand categories, which is likely to continue into FQ4, we ultimately see their positioning into the recession as one of their greater strengths," writes Olivia Tong.

Tong notes that P&G's heavy investment behind its businesses will continue, as it emphasizes brand performance along with value at a time when efficacy especially matters to consumers.

"We feel doubling down on a commitment to product superiority through innovation backed by higher advertising is the right move to retain share against the evolving backdrop," she notes.

P&G management is credited for adeptly managing the near- and long-term challenges amid the pandemic.

BofA reiterates a Buy rating on P&G and assigns a price objective of $135 (25x the 2021 EPS estimate).

