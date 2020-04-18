U.K. braces for recession numbers next week

The British economy will be in the spotlight next week with a series of reports expected to paint a bleak picture of the the economic damage from the pandemic lockdowns.

Reports on unemployment, retail sales, PMI and public finances are all due to be released by the Office for National Statistics.

Retail sales are seeing dropping 10% in March and the PMI print is seen coming in as low as 29. "April's PMIs are almost certain to have slumped, confirming the lockdown has pushed the economy into a recession of unprecedented speed and depth," warns Capital Economics.

Economists warn that the worst is yet to come for the U.K. with March not including a full month of social distancing efforts in the nation. Retail sales are forecast to fall 25% to 30% in April and unemployment to spiral higher.

ETFs: EWU, EWUS, FKU, HEWU, FLGB, ZGBR