A rundown of sell-side notes by CNBC yields Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA), Clorox (NYSE:CLX) and Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) as five attractive stock to own into the earnings season.

Netflix (BofA): "We see Netflix benefiting from a near-perfect 1H setup with strong content, stay-at-home orders, suspended sports leagues and shuttered movie theaters seeing consumers globally turn to the streaming TV service...We anticipate the step-up will result in a permanent increase in penetration for Netflix’s subscriber model and see its low price-point and staple nature supporting healthy fundamentals performance in a recession, even after stay-home orders are lifted."

Clorox (JPMorgan): "We believe that COVID-19 has put CLX is in a very unique position as it is products are not only being stored but also consumed more by households and businesses including healthcare facilities in need-states and occasions that were not envisioned before."

Chipotle (Evercore ISI): "We have an estimate of $40 in EPS in 2025 which is an acknowledgement of increased prolonged recession risk near-term. But coming into this period, Chipotle’s growth outlook was stunted by: 1) quality site selection and 2) access to labor. Now, we believe these two headwinds could become tailwinds with the opportunity for accelerated share gains, lower labor costs, and improved site selection / lower real estate cost."

Okta (BMO Capital): "Our target price moves to $155. We believe that global secular trends for work from home will serve to increase demand for Okta’s solutions. While the economic challenges could create some deal slippage in the next few quarters, we nevertheless think the fundamentals remain very strong for the next few years. We believe Okta’s solution leadership will help drive greater than 30% growth through FY22.. We believe that catalyst for the shares will be driven by: 1) ongoing earnings reports, and 2) further product expansions."

Microsoft (Goldman Sachs): "We continue to view Microsoft as well-positioned to capitalize on the ongoing secular shift to the cloud and on-premise spending as companies modernize their IT infrastructure."

The list above is short and not too earth-shattering. Add your own earnings picks in the comment stream