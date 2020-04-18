Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) is tasking Goldman Sachs with exploring financing options, according to Reuters.

The options being looked at are said to include a sale of a stake in the company in a PIPE transaction (private investment in public equity).

The company is reportedly in talks with several private equity firms about a potential deal.

Amid the crushing financial pressure in the cruise line sector, Carnival (NYSE:CCL) attracted a large investment with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and hit the debt market hard, while Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) secured a $2.2B loan.