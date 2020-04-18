Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings (NASDAQ:LTRPB) rose to over $100 from $5 last week before settling back at $47.83.

The question is why?

"I don't see any fundamental grounds for this sort of move," notes Evercore ISI's James Ratcliffe. The analyst did point to some chatter on Twitter and Reddit, which could have turbocharged the very small float on the B shares.

The action was so intense that the company issued a press release on the share price gyrations.

"Liberty TripAdvisor has not selectively disclosed any material nonpublic information to analysts, investors or others, and Liberty TripAdvisor is not aware of any sales or purchase of its common shares by any of its executive officers or directors within the last 30 days. Liberty TripAdvisor’s management believes it is prudent to advise the market of this given recent fluctuations of its stock price."