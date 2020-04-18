The FDA approves Incyte's (NASDAQ:INCY) Pemazyre (pemigatinib) for the treatment of adults with previously treated, unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma (cancer of the bile ducts) with an FGFR2 fusion or other rearrangement as detected by an FDA-approved test.

Orally administered pemigatinib is a kinase inhibitor that binds to a protein called fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), specifically isforms 1,2 and 3, which plays a key role in cell growth and proliferation, the formation of blood vessels (angiogenesis) and other processes. Inhibiting the protein has shown to be efficacious in FGFR-expressing cancers.

The company will host a conference call on Monday, April 20, at 8:00 am ET to discuss the nod.