Crowded stores today in South Korea seem to indicate that the company's massive COVID-19 testing protocol and contact-tracing campaign have worked.

While South Korea and the U.S. both had their first cases in late January, the huge number of tests per capita in South Korea has led to a flattened curve with only 18 new COVID-19 cases reported yesterday.

South Korea didn't close businesses or restrict travel to the same degree as European nations and the U.S. as it opted instead to test at a higher rate to isolate outbreak clusters. That has lead so far to a much lower fatality rate from COVID-19 (per capita) than what's been seen in many European nations and the U.S.

It's much too early to say South Korea is in the clear with the pandemic, but the nation's recovery is off to a solid start.

South Korea COVID-19 testing statistics

