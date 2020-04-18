UK eyeing new major bailout for bigger companies - Sky

The UK Treasury is considering a new multibillion-pound rescue scheme for large private companies, according to a document seen by Sky News.

The Treasury is gathering ideas for a mechanism that would pool individual loans (reportedly up to £200M) into securitization vehicles, which would be partly backed by the government, or sold to the Bank of England, according to the report.

Sectors targeted for support would include hospitality, retail and aviation.

If it goes forward, the scheme would be targeted at businesses excluded from the Covid Corporate Financing Facility and could add tens of billions of pounds to the government's virus bill.

