Uber staying clear of $180M judgment in trade-secret dispute

Uber (NYSE:UBER) is keeping its distance from former star engineer Anthony Levandowski - particularly when it comes to the $180M legal verdict levied against him.

Uber had hired Levandowski away from Alphabet's (GOOG, GOOGL) self-driving car program, and eventually fired him as the two companies were locked in a trade-secret dispute. And Alphabet won a $180M judgment.

Levandowski was counting on Uber's promise to provide him indemnification from Alphabet - but Uber says it has no obligation to reimburse the $180M, saying the engineer "secretly committed a crime by stealing trade secrets with the intent to use them at Uber."

The ride-hailing firm says if it had known that, it wouldn't have entered any agreements with Levandowski.