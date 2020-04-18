Banks push for changes to Fed's Main Street loan program

As the Fed puts finishing touches on its Main Street Lending Program, U.S. banks are pressing for changes that would allow for more rate flexibility and smaller loans, Reuters reports.

The program, unveiled last week, is meant for banks to lend money to eligible small and midsized businesses, with the Fed purchasing 95% of the loan through a special-purpose vehicle.

And its finalization is coming amid criticism of the recently implemented Paycheck Protection Program over whether the funds (now exhausted) went out unevenly or unfairly.

Banks (via industry trade groups) are urging changes that would reduce minimum loan sizes (below a current $1M) and provide for flexibility on underlying reference rates.

“The minimum loan amount should be no higher than $100,000. Otherwise, Main Street businesses and community banks will not participate,” the Independent Community Bankers of America says, while the American Bankers Association says loans as small as $50,000 should be eligible.

Meanwhile, the Fed want to use Libor-replacement the Secure Overnight Financing Rate as a benchmark, while many lenders have yet to adopt SOFR and want Libor as an option.

ETFs: KRE, KBE, IAT, KBWB, DPST, QABA, KBWR, WDRW, BNKU, FTXO, BNKD, BNKZ, BNKO, KNAB