Coronavirus cares in North Dakota spiked higher after 110 people associated with a wind power factory run by a unit of General Electric (NYSE:GE) tested positive.

The factory outbreak raised the number of new cases recorded over the past 24 hours in North Dakota to 90, the largest single day increase, bringing total cases to 528 - still one of the lowest totals among all U.S. states.

The GE factory, which makes rotor blades for wind turbines, will be closed for at least two weeks, and the governor has issued a stay-at-home order for all ~900 workers regardless of their test results.

The company says the workers will be paid during the shutdown and that it is disinfecting the plant.