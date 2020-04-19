C.H. Robinson (NASDAQ:CHRW) cuts compensation for senior executives and board members as the U.S.'s top freight broker looks to conserve cash.

CEO Robert Biesterfeld's base salary will drop 50% from May 1 to July 31.

Salaries for other executive officers will be cut by 20% over that time period.

Cash retainers for board members will be cut by 50%.

Robinson reported $447M in cash in its most recent report, with another $2.1B in accounts receivable. Total operating expenses were $143M.

Technically, CHRW could be setting up for a buy.