C.H. Robinson cuts executive salaries, board retainers

  • C.H. Robinson (NASDAQ:CHRW) cuts compensation for senior executives and board members as the U.S.'s top freight broker looks to conserve cash.
  • CEO Robert Biesterfeld's base salary will drop 50% from May 1 to July 31.
  • Salaries for other executive officers will be cut by 20% over that time period.
  • Cash retainers for board members will be cut by 50%.
  • Robinson reported $447M in cash in its most recent report, with another $2.1B in accounts receivable. Total operating expenses were $143M.
  • Technically, CHRW could be setting up for a buy.
