As the medical community explores plasma therapy to treat severe COVID-19 patients, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is launching an initiative this weekend to encourage people who have recovered from the disease to donate their plasma.

A chatbot, referred to as "plasmabot," will lead people through a series of questions to determine if they're suitable candidates.

According to Microsoft's head of research Peter Lee, "the goal is to recruit as much plasma as soon as possible" to support the efforts of an alliance formed by companies like Octapharma, Takeda (NYSE:TAK), CSL Behring and others.