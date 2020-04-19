"Starting Monday, we will begin requiring that associates wear masks or other face coverings at work. This includes our stores, clubs, distribution and fulfillment centers, as well as in our corporate offices," according to a memo sent by the CEOs of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Sam's Club.

"We'll also be encouraging customers and members to wear face coverings when they shop with us."

Coronavirus challenges have been magnified at Walmart, the country's largest employer with 1.5M workers. About 10% of its workforce is on leave (though replacements have been hired) and at least 18 COVID-19 deaths have been reported at the company.