Fading supplies of carbon dioxide from ethanol plants are sparking concern about shortages of beer, soda and seltzer as producers cut production amid a drop in gasoline demand.

In fact, 34 of the 45 U.S. ethanol plants that sell CO2 have idled or cut production, while CO2 suppliers to beer brewers have increased prices by about 25% due to reduced supply.

In an April 7 letter to VP Mike Pence, the Compressed Gas Association said production of CO2 had fallen about 20% and could be down by 50% by mid-April without relief.

