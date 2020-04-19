Rent payments dive for strip mall owners
- Owners of the more than 30,000 strip malls in the U.S. have been paid only between 30% and 50% of April rent, according to commercial property researchers at Green Street Advisors.
- That puts the outdoor plazas on course for far larger declines in annual income than they endured during the global financial crisis, highlighting the scale of the disruption caused by the coronavirus shutdown.
- Despite the pressure, Green Street said listed operators should have balance sheet strength to emerge from the crisis intact, compared to landlords of indoor shopping malls, some of which are heading for financial restructuring.
