Mota Ventures (OTCPK:PEMTF) announced that for the month of March 2020, its First Class CBD brand achieved sales of C$4.29M (+235% Y/Y), with related expenses of C$4.24M.

The Immune Support product line experienced further positive growth contributing to First Class acquiring 20,959 new customers during the month of March.

First Class plans to continue its significant growth in their U.S. operations over the balance of 2020, as well as an expansion into the European market.

"I am extremely pleased with the performance of our business during March 2020, a month where the world and the economy faced immeasurable challenges." stated Ryan Hoggan, CEO.