"It could have been stopped in China before it started and it wasn’t, and the whole world is suffering because of it," President Trump said in his daily White House briefing on Saturday.

"Let's see what happens with their investigation. But we're doing investigations also," he declared. "If it was a mistake, a mistake is a mistake. But if they were knowingly responsible, then sure there should be consequences."

Australia added to the growing pressure on China, questioning its transparency and demanding an international investigation into the origins of the virus and how it spread. Last week, the U.K. said there is "no doubt" it will not be "business as usual" with China once the coronavirus crisis is over.

In other news, Texas and Vermont will allow certain businesses to reopen on Monday while still observing coronavirus-related precautions, while Montana will begin lifting restrictions on Friday.

"If you look at the past three days, you could argue we are past the plateau and starting to descend," said New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo. "So we're not at the plateau anymore, but we're still not in a good position."

Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S.: 735,287. Total deaths: 39,090 (13,157 of them have been in NYC).

