Bets against the SPDR S&P 500 Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) climbed to $68.1B last week, the highest level in data going back to January 2016, according to S3 Partners. That was up from $41.7B at the start of 2020 and $41.2B a year ago.

"We've really seen a significant bounceback in the last three weeks at levels that I think are too quick," said Jerry Braakman, chief investment officer at First American Trust. "When we see a strong move in one direction, where we think the fundamentals and the news can turn ugly, especially during an earnings cycle, we think that’s an opportunity where we could see a 5,10% selloff again."