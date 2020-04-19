Munger uncertain about length and depth of recession, doesn't expect massive rebound

Charlie Munger comments on the economy in his Jason Zweig interview:

"Of course we’re having a recession. The only question is how big it’s going to be and how long it’s going to last. I think we do know that this will pass. But how much damage, and how much recession, and how long it will last, nobody knows."

"I don’t think we’ll have a long-lasting Great Depression. I think government will be so active that we won’t have one like that. But we may have a different kind of a mess. All this money-printing may start bothering us."

"I do think, sooner or later, we’ll have an economy back, which will be a moderate economy. It’s quite possible that never again—not again in a long time—will we have a level of employment again like we just lost. We may never get that back for all practical purposes. I don’t know."

Separately, he explained why Berkshire Hathaway isn't yet investing large amounts of its cash hoard.