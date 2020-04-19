M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 20th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.51 (-25.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.47B (-5.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MTB has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.