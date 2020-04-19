IBM (NYSE:IBM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 20th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.80 (-20.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $17.62B (-3.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, IBM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.

