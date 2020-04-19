Vale (NYSE:VALE) cuts its 2020 production forecast of iron ore fines and pellets, copper and nickel, citing delay in restarting operations due to the new coronavirus outbreak.

Iron ore annual production forecast is reduced to 310M - 330M tonnes from prior outlook of 340M - 355M tonnes

Pellet production guidance is reduced to 35M to 40M tonnes from 44M tonnes earlier.

Copper production forecast slashed to 360,000-380,000 tonnes from 400,000 tonnes previously and nickel to 180,000-195,000 tonnes from prior of 200,000-210,000 tonnes.

The company's Q1 iron ore output fell 18.2% Y/Y to 59.6M tonnes, below the expected range of 63M-58M tonnes; iron ore sales dropped 6.8% to 51.7M tonnes; pellets production were down 43.1% to 6.9M tonnes