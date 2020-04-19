White House, Congress near deal on more funding for payroll loans

A deal to replenish funding for the Paycheck Protection Program could be reached today, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on CNN's "State of the Union."

The $349B program, which provides forgivable loans to small businesses, ran out of funds on Thursday, two weeks after banks started accepting loan applications for the PPP.

The new deal would add ~$300B in funding for the small business loans and $50B for disaster loans.

It would also provide $75B for hospitals and $25B for a federal testing program, items that Democrats had wanted.

Mnuchin hopes the deal will be passed in the Senate on Monday and in the House on Tuesday, so that the program would be back online on Wednesday.