Nigeria's Rivers State government says it freed 22 employees if Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) that had been quarantined following their arrest for violating an order restricting movement to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The 22 employees were released without charge "following interventions by well-meaning Nigerians" and no charges will be pressed, according to a government statement.

Port Harcourt, the state's capital, is the hub of the Nigerian oil industry, whose sales make up ~90% of the country's foreign exchange earnings.

A major Nigerian oil union says it suspended a planned industrial action after the release of the employees.