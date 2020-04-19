Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) will extend closures of six French warehouses for at least another few days amid an ongoing labor standoff.

The union dispute is over sanitary conditions amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic - and it's the latest area where the company is receiving scrutiny over its working conditions (and contagion risk) since the pandemic began.

The company has faced pressure in the United States, but in France, workers took the issue to court.

In response, Amazon shut down activity at six "fulfillment centers" as it appeals for clarity on the definition of "essential items" to which a court order applies.

Its appeal is due on Tuesday, April 21.