American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 20th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.68 (-4.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $232.12M (+3.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ACC has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.