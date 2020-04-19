Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) CEO Matt Maddox is urging Nevada's governor to start reopening the Las Vegas Strip in mid- to late May - with extensive safety measures.

“Begin with reduced occupancy, physical distancing measures in place, temperature checks and no large gatherings,” Maddox says in a Nevada Independent column. “We all need to wear a mask.”

After a couple of orders for nonessential businesses to close, Governor Steve Sisolak has said he has no specific date plan to reopen those businesses.

Wynn closed its U.S. properties on March 15 and 17.

Its Macau casinos reopened Feb. 20 after a mandatory two-week shutdown, with safety measures in place including temperature checks, fewer open tables on the casino floor, and rules against guests standing or congregating.