Unsurprisingly, short sellers have been back out in force amid ramping market volatility.

The WSJ notes that bets against the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) hit $68.1B, the highest point since January 2016 (and up from $41.7B at the beginning of the year).

The portion of available shares sold short against SPY has also hit 27%, highest since November 2016 (and up from 14% at 2020's start).

And shorts' attention has been on companies facing heavy volatility in the COVID-19 crisis: Carnival Cruise Lines (NYSE:CCL), Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL), Marriott (NASDAQ:MAR) and Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN). Those stocks have seen a collective $797M added to short positions in the past 30 days.

Meanwhile, shorts have been covering positions in sectors like consumer staples that have shown resilience as citizens stay at home.

“Things will go back to normal eventually and these positions will decrease but not until we start seeing less volatility in the market,” says S3 Partners' Ihor Dusaniwsky.