Germany will order 45 fighter jets from Boeing (NYSE:BA) to replace aging craft, Der Spiegel reports today.

The country will order 30 F/A-18 Super Hornets and 15 EA-18G Growlers to replace aging Tornado jets, according to the report.

The magazine said German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer mailed Defense Secretary Mark Esper to inform him of the decision.

The move to go with all-U.S. replacements may upset Germany's Social Democrats, as it reverses a previous plan to buy a combination of fighters from the U.S. and from Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) - a compromise with the SPD, a junior partner in Angela Merkel's governing coalition.