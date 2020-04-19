Stock futures down about 1% after last week's gains

Apr. 19, 2020 6:39 PM ETBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor66 Comments
  • A look at equity futures shows broad declines after last week marked a second weekly gain, and coming alongside President Trump's daily coronavirus briefing (ongoing).
  • S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures are down by more than 0.9%, while the Dow futures are down 1%.
  • They're also following oil prices which are in decline, with West Texas Intermediate Crude off 4.8% to $17.40/barrel. Brent Crude is down 0.8% to $27.87; Brent futures have disconnected from WTI amid concerns that the Cushing storage hub will fill to capacity.
