Trump sees answer tomorrow on more stimulus: coronavirus briefing

Apr. 19, 2020 6:43 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor51 Comments
  • "I think we'll have a nice answer tomorrow" regarding another package to help small businesses, President Trump said at the White House coronavirus task force briefing.
  • "We're also looking at helping our hospitals and rural hospitals" as part of the package, he said. "We could have an answer tomorrow. We'll see how it goes."
  • Earlier today, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the White House and Democratic leaders are getting close to a deal to replenish the Paycheck Protection Program.
  • Regarding supplies needed for testing, Trump said his administration is working on a second partnership with a major manufacturer to produce 10M swabs per month.
  • He's also using the Defense Production Act to increase production at another manufacturer by more than 20M swabs per month.
  • The number of new hospitalizations for COVID-19 is declining, Trump said, noting a 50% decline over a nine-day period in New York.
  • The U.S. has 755,533 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 40,461 deaths according to the Johns Hopkins Unversity Coronavirus Resource Center.
  • Update at 6:46 PM: The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is finalizing guidelines for resuming elective surgeries and procedures.
  • 7:15 PM: Vice President Mike Pence and President Trump will hold a conference call with governors tomorrow and will provide them with details on all lab capabilities for testing within their states.
  • 7:24 PM: FEMA is working on a plan to make sure nursing homes have the coronavirus supplies they need, said Seema Verma, administrator for Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
  • CMS is paying for commercial labs to go out to nursing homes to collect samples for testing.
  • Also the government will require nursing homes to notify their residents and their families when they identify coronavirus cases in their facilities, Verma said.
  • 7:40 PM: Aid for states and local governments will probably be part of the next negotiations with Democrats, Trump said. Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) and Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) are proposing a $500B fund for state and local governments as part of the next phase of relief legislation, Bloomberg reported earlier.
  • 7:55 PM: When asked if there will be another round of stimulus checks to Americans, Trump said "We're looking at it. We're talking about it."
  • 7:58 PM: Briefing ends.
  • Dear readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here - https://seekingalpha.com/article/4338132-all-things-politics-4-17-20  - to join the separate political discussion.
