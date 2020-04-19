Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCPK:ANCUF) says it will not move forward with its takeover offer for Caltex Australia (OTCPK:CTXAY) due to the uncertainty created by the coronavirus.

Caltex's share price has dropped sharply since early March, as the company has been hurt by the grounding of airline fleets and restrictions on personal travel inside Australia; the stock closed Friday at A$23.56 (US$14.96), well below Couche-Tard's prior takeover proposal of A$35.25 in cash that valued Caltex's equity at ~A$8.8B.

Couche-Tard, which had secured all necessary financing for the deal, says it could re-engage with the Australian fuel refiner and marketer when there is more clarity on the global outlook.